President appoints former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as new Election Commissioners
The two former bureaucrats were picked as new Election Commissioners on March 14 by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that met here in the national capital.
President Droupadi Murmu on March 14 appointed retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the new Election Commissioners. The two names were picked by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that met here in the national capital earlier in the day.