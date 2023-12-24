comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Politics / News/  President Putin's challenger Yekaterina Duntsova barred from contesting elections. Here's why
Back Back

President Putin's challenger Yekaterina Duntsova barred from contesting elections. Here's why

 Livemint

Russia's Central Election Commission rejected the initial nomination of Yekaterina Duntsova, challenger to President Vladimir Putin, due to errors in her submission documents.

Yekaterina Duntsova, a 40-year-old independent politician who declared her intention to run in the 2024 presidential election, attends a meeting at the Central Election Commission in Moscow on December 23, 2023. Russia's Central Electoral Commission on December 23, 2023, rejected an application by Yekaterina Duntsova, a candidate calling for peace to stand in next year's presidential elections. (AFP)Premium
Yekaterina Duntsova, a 40-year-old independent politician who declared her intention to run in the 2024 presidential election, attends a meeting at the Central Election Commission in Moscow on December 23, 2023. Russia's Central Electoral Commission on December 23, 2023, rejected an application by Yekaterina Duntsova, a candidate calling for peace to stand in next year's presidential elections. (AFP)

Russia's Central Election Commission refused to accept the initial nomination of President Vladimir Putin's challenger Yekaterina Duntsova citing errors in the documents submitted. 

Yekaterina Duntsova wanted to contest the elections calling for peace in Ukraine and with a vision of a “humane" Russia “that's peaceful, friendly and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect".

After Central Election Commission rejected the nomination, Duntsova wrote on the Telegram messaging app, “On December 23, the Central Election Commission refused to register my initiative group." According to a Telegram channel close to Duntsova's campaign, the commission found 100 errors in her nomination papers, including mistakes in the spelling of names.

Meanwhile, the head of Russia's Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said at the commission meeting, addressing Duntsova, “You are a young woman, you still have everything ahead of you. Any minus can always be turned into a plus,"

Duntsova urges the Yabloko political party leaders to nominate her

Duntsova plans to appeal the decision in Russia's Supreme Court and urges the Yabloko political party leaders to nominate her as a candidate. Russian state media cited earlier Yabloko party founder and leader Grigory Yavlinsky would not run for the presidency, citing the party's press service.

Speaking in a live interview on YouTube, once Duntsova's appeal to Yabloko became known, Yavlinsky said that he “didn't know" whether the party would consider her application.

Duntsova took her first steps toward candidate status on Sunday, when her run was endorsed by 500 supporters as required by Russian election law, and presented documents on Wednesday to Russia's Central Election Commission to register her nomination.

Putin is confident to win next elections

A number of Russian parties also announced which candidates they would be backing in the presidential election next March – which incumbent President Vladimir Putin is all but certain to win.

Putin submitted his nomination papers to the Central Election Commission on Monday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Dec 2023, 07:43 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App