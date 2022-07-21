Presidential Result Live: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India
- Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu has become the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.
Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu has been elected as 15th president of India, becoming the first tribal politician to occupy the top constitutional post in the world’s largest democracy. Murmu, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition, defeated the opposition nominee and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, by getting more than 50% of the votes. She will take the oath of office on Monday after the current incumbent -- Ram Nath Kovind’s -- term ends. Modi, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Sinha congratulated Murmu on her appointment. The BJP has planned a mega 'Abhinandan Yatra' from the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg which will be led by party chief JP Nadda to mark Murmu's victory, if she is elected.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu after she emerged victorious in the election. The Trinamool Congress supremo said that the country will sincerely look up to Murmu as the "Head of State to protect the ideals of the Constitution and the custodian of our democracy". The TMC has supported Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of major non-BJP parties, in the election held on July 18. "I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential-Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when (the) nation is plagued with so many dissensions (sic)," she tweeted.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the various leaders in congratulating Murmu on her election as President of India. In his congratulatory message, Birla said that Smt. Murmu has always given voice to the hopes and aspirations of the people, understood their grievances and resolved them
Assam's tea-tribe community erupted in joy with many breaking into the traditional dance after it became clear that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of Odisha, is going to be the new President of the country.
Tarinisen Tudu, brother of the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu said, “I am overjoyed that my sister, a tribal woman, has been elected as the President. She has struggled a lot since her childhood. This is an inspiration for everybody."
Droupadi Murmu has been elected as president of India, becoming the first tribal politician to occupy the top constitutional post in the world’s largest democracy. BJP national president JP Nadda greeted and congratulated Murmu on this historic win.
BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu secured an emphatic win over his rival and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Succeeding Ram Nath Kovind, Murmu will be sworn in as the 15th president of India on 25 July. Murmu, the tribal leader from Odisha and former governor of Jharkhand, had filed her nomination last month with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over her papers to returning Officer PC Mody. Read all about her here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Murmu's residence to congratulate Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President of the country. BJP national president JP Nadda is also present.
Defence Min Rajnath Singh congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected the President.
"She has been active in working for welfare of villages, poor, deprived. Rising amidst them she has reached highest constitutional post today. This is the proof of power of India's democracy"
PC Mody, Secretary Gen, Rajya Sabha said in third round Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha 521 votes. States covered are Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha & Punjab. In this round, total valid votes 1,333. Total value of valid votes is 1,65,664, he said. The cumulative total of valid votes is 3219 with total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062.
17 MPs have cross-voted in the Presidential elections, in favour of NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu, news agency ANI has reported citing sources.
Celebrations broke out in the tea gardens in Dooars area of north Bengal on Thursday in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu, the NDA presidential candidate, winning the presidential poll. The tea plucker, mostly women from the santhal community to which Murmu belongs, lined up their baskets of tea leaves on the road in the tea gardens after their duty hours, sang and danced together to express their joy over the prospect of a tribal woman assuming the highest constitutional post in the country. The labourers are paid by the tea garden authorities after they deposit their baskets of plucked leaves.
As the declaration of results of the presidential poll neared, the Brahma Kumaris on Thursday recalled the organisation’s long association with Droupadi Murmu and how her life has been "full of difficulties".
Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya administrative head Dadi Ratan Mohini in a statement said Murmu's expected elevation to the post of President will further strengthen women empowerment.
Murmu has been associated with the spiritual organisation, headquartered at Abu Road in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, since 2009.
"Murmu’s life has been full of difficulties. She was terribly broken when her eldest son died. After this, she went to our centre at Rairangpur in Odisha. At that time, she was in a state of deep depression. She used to cry a lot," B K Komal, a spokesperson of the organisation, told PTI.
"For almost two months, she was given special care. When she started doing the Rajyoga meditation, she started becoming normal. Regular practice led to a positive change in her life," he said. "She has faced many ups and downs in her life but due to spiritual power, she faced it all," he added. Dadi Ratan Mohini said it is matter of great happiness that a person with "outstanding thoughts, vision, routine, spiritual lifestyle and a noble character is going to be the nation’s head". "This will strengthen women empowerment in the country," she said.
Before India gets its 15th president, there were 14 eminent personalities who helmed Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Notably, Rajendra Prasad was the first president of India. The Indian National Congress candidate served the office from 1950 to 1962. He was also the longest-serving president of India. Read here
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Doupadi Murmu is going to win by a huge margin.
"India is going to get its first-ever tribal woman as its President. This is a historic moment for the people of India, he said.
PC Mody, Secretary Gen, Rajya Sabha said after 2nd round, where ballot paper of first 10 states alphabetically counted - total valid votes 1138 & their total value 1,49,575. Out of this, Droupadi Murmu gets 809 votes valued at 1,05,299 & Yashwant Sinha gets 329 votes valued at 44,276
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are in the fray to become the country's 15th president. The voting of which is underway. Lets take a look at the previous serving 14 Presidents of India:
1. Rajendra Prasad (1950-1962)
2. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1962-1967)
3. Zakir Husain (1967-1969)
4. VV Giri (1969-1974)
5. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (1974-1977)
6. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (1977-1982)
7. Zail Singh (1982-1987)
8. Ramaswamy Venkataraman (1987-1992)
9. Shankar Dayal Sharma (1992-1997)
10. KR Narayan (1997-2002)
11. APJ Abdul Kalam (2002-2007)
12. Prathiba Patil (2007-2012)
13. Pranab Mukherjee (2012-2017)
14. Ram Nath Kovind (2017-2022)
The final result of the presidential election can be revealed in the next one and a half to two hours, Hindustan Times has reported citing officials.
PM Narendra Modi will be hosting a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow 5:30 pm onwards at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi, news agency ANI has reported. The tenure of the current President of India Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on July 24.
64-year-old Draupadi Murmu started her political career as a councilor, and later became the Vice-Chairperson of Rairangpur National Advisory Council. She was also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She was also a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the BJD ruled the state with the BJP support.
Murmu was also considered for the post during the 2017 presidential elections. However, then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was fielded by the BJP-led NDA as its presidential candidate.
If she wins the polls, Murmu will become India's first tribal president and the country's second woman president
A mega "Abhinandan Yatra" to be led by BJP chief J P Nadda and attended by thousands of leaders and workers has been planned by the party after counting of votes for presidential poll, on Thursday evening, Delhi BJP leaders said. The party also plans to celebrate an anticipated "landmark victory" of NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal to be elected on the post of President of India, across the country, particularly in tribal pockets, sources said. The roadshow is scheduled to start from Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg to celebrate an almost certain victory of Murmu in the presidential election, party leaders said. The roadshow will conclude at Rajpath after passing through Ashoka Road, Patel Chowk and Rafi Marg.Apart from BJP president Nadda, a large number of party leaders and workers from Delhi and other parts of the country will participate in it, said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 21 July said that daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President. “Nobody has any doubt in mind, he said. “Nation is going to create history. The 15th President will be officially announced shortly. Nobody has any doubt in mind. Daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President," he said.
With counting is underway at Parliament House, the residents of NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's village, Odisha's Rairangpur, have already begun celebrating her victory.
Celebrations have already begun at SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu
NDA's Droupadi Murmu is ahead by a huge margin after the first round of counting. Rajya Sabha Genral Secretary PC Mody said that Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 & Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600.
A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for next announcement, he said.
