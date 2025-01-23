Presidential pardons escalate as modern political weapon

The pardon power is one of the most unchecked authorities the Constitution grants to the president. In an 1866 decision involving a member of the Confederate Congress pardoned by President Johnson, the Supreme Court described the authority as “unlimited," except in cases of impeachment. “It extends to every offence known to the law, and may be exercised at any time," from before legal proceedings have begun to after a defendant has served his sentence, Justice Stephen Field wrote for a 5-4 court.