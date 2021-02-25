President's rule imposed in Puducherry, MHA issues notification

"I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, have received a report from the Administrator of the Union territory of Puducherry dated 22nd February 2021 and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Union territory of Puducherry cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act")," read the notification by the MHA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}