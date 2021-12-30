Preventing a US-China N-arms race

In September 2021, former Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Sha Zukang became the latest prominent voice in Beijing to argue that China’s no-first-strike nuclear policy is “no longer suitable". The “strategic pressure on China is intensifying", noted Sha, “as [the US] has built new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood". The policy should no longer apply, he said, “unless China and the US negotiate a mutual understanding on no first use of nuclear weapons, or unless the US ceases to take any negative measures that undermine the effectiveness of China’s strategic forces".