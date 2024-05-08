Congress will give preference to minorities in cricket team, claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the Congress party intends to give minorities a preference in sports on the basis of religion; it will decide who stays in the cricket team and who won't.

The prime minister made the remark while addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

"The Congress party's intent is to give minorities a preference in sports. It means, on the basis of religion, Congress will decide who stays in the cricket team and who won't," claimed Modi.

A clip of Modi's remark has also gone viral on social media platform X.

"I wanted to ask the Congress, if it wanted to do so, why it divided the country into three parts after 1947. At the same time, the entire country would have been made Pakistan and at the same time, India would have been erased," Modi further said.

The prime minister also said that as long as he is alive, he will not allow any attempt to erase India's identity in the name of fake secularism to succeed.

He further stated that he wanted the 400-seat mandate for the BJP-led NDA to ensure the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir and put a "Babri lock" on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Monday, Modi urged the Muslim community to introspect and think about the future, saying he was neither against Muslims nor Islam.

“If you keep thinking about who to put in power and who to remove, you will only ruin the future of your children. The Muslim community is changing across the world," said Modi in an interview with Times Now.

On a question about the accusation that Modi is against Muslims, Modi said, "When you speak about 100 per cent, every community is included. There is a guarantee of social justice, secularism. Modi ensures that everyone gets everything."

