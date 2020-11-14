Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Diwali1 min read . 07:52 AM IST
- PM Narendra Modi appealed to citizens of the country to light a 'diya' on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.
PM Modi tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy."
Earlier on Friday,PM Modi appealed to citizens of the country to light a 'diya' on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.
"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we've for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We're also grateful to families of those on the borders," he tweeted.
PM Modi also tweeted an audio clip of his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, in which he had first given a call to citizens to light a 'diya' for soldiers on the festival of lights.
"We must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving Bharat Mata and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India," the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi said that even though all soldiers and frontline COVID-19 workers would not be home to celebrate the festival with their loved ones, the entire nation would pray for them.
