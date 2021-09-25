Prince Harry and Meghan Hustle to become royalty—in Hollywood

Any production will have a hard time outshining the books and interviews that have broken the seal of custom and reserve that define the royals. In “The Me You Can’t See," Prince Harry spoke of recalling the sound of horse hooves from his mother’s funeral. He talked of Meghan crying at night because of the cruelty of the London tabloids, and how his son said “Grandma Diana" from an early age. And most notably, in a separate interview with Ms. Winfrey, the couple shared the bombshell that an unidentified member of the royal family openly speculated to Harry on the skin tone of their child.

