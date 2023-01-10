Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ is released, detailing deep royal rift

Other independent booksellers concurred. “I feel there’s a lot more attention to this in the media than among the average person," said Fleur Sinclair, the owner of the Sevenoaks Bookshop, an independent bookshop in Kent, a town about 20 miles south of London. Ms. Sinclair said a few copies of the book had sold already, but most of her customers weren’t the type of people to be greatly interested in tales of royal family infighting, especially when many of the more salacious excerpts had already appeared in the press. “There’s so much happening in the world that really matters" in comparison, she said.