Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ is released, detailing deep royal rift
Many in Britain greet much-trailed book with a shrug
LONDON :Prince Harry‘s memoir, officially published Tuesday, lays bare the scale of a deep family split in the House of Windsor, in an account that royal commentators say could do lasting damage to both the prince and the world’s most famous royal institution.
The book, titled “Spare," inadvertently went on sale in Spain last week, ahead of its official launch date. Since then, much of the British press has already published key details from it about how King Charles’s youngest son fell out of love with royal life as well as allegations of dysfunction at the heart of the institution often referred to as “the Firm."
“The past is never dead. It’s not even past," reads a quote by William Faulkner inside the ghostwritten book’s opening page. The first-person account alleges that the Windsors and their separate households use the press against each other to further their own ends. Prince Harry writes that as he was struggling to process the death of his mother, he had to navigate this regal maw under the glare of the paparazzi. That glare intensified when he married his American actress wife, Meghan Markle, whom the prince alleges his family failed to defend publicly even as tabloids took aim at her.
“I love my Mother Country and I love my family, and I always will," writes Prince Harry. “I just wish, at the second-darkest moment in my life, they’d both been there for me," the prince wrote of the moment he announced he would relinquish royal duties.
Buckingham Palace has declined to make any response to the book’s allegations, preferring what some royal aides call “a dignified silence."
Several book stores across London extended their opening hours Tuesday, expecting a rush of customers for the memoir. Book retailers, including Waterstones and Amazon, were advertising the book online at half the recommended retail price of £28, equivalent to $34. The book is already No.1 on Amazon’s U.K. preorder list in the U.K. Waterstones said the memoir was its biggest preorder title for a decade.
For many royal commentators the content of the book exposes a royal rift the scale of which was last witnessed when Princess Diana’s marriage to the-then Prince Charles collapsed in the early 1990s.
Prince Harry and his wife stepped away from royal duties in early 2020, citing aggressive press intrusion. They have since settled in California but have repeatedly criticized Buckingham Palace for allegedly leaking stories about them to the press and not allowing them to carry out royal duties from abroad.
“Will they make peace? I doubt it," says Robert Jobson, a biographer of several royals.
On a cold, soggy January morning, enthusiasm for the book among some British shoppers was a little damp. The British Broadcasting Corp. sent a reporter to wait outside a flagship bookstore in London’s Piccadilly as it opened at 6 a.m. to find only one person waiting in line to buy the title. Smaller independent booksellers pointed to the book’s high price as a problem. Bert’s Books in Swindon, in southern England, put “Spare" in its shop window along with another title called “How to Kill Your Family."
“If it is ever going to sell, it is going to sell in the next two days," said Bert’s Books founder, Alex Call. Mr. Call said he had a couple of preorders for the book but had to buy a box 12 from the publisher, adding that he will likely have some spares. “There has not been a rush for us," he said.
Other independent booksellers concurred. “I feel there’s a lot more attention to this in the media than among the average person," said Fleur Sinclair, the owner of the Sevenoaks Bookshop, an independent bookshop in Kent, a town about 20 miles south of London. Ms. Sinclair said a few copies of the book had sold already, but most of her customers weren’t the type of people to be greatly interested in tales of royal family infighting, especially when many of the more salacious excerpts had already appeared in the press. “There’s so much happening in the world that really matters" in comparison, she said.
The dissection of royal life has dented both Prince Harry and the monarchy’s popularity in the U.K., according to polling, as it has punctured some of the mysticism surrounding the institution.
A YouGov poll conducted last week showed that 26% of people in Britain have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, down seven points from December and a record low. The book also appears to have damaged the standing of his elder brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, whose popularity fell from 77% to 69% last week, according to YouGov. Overall a majority of Britons support the royal family, but that backing has now fallen to 54% from 68% in September last year, just after Queen Elizabeth II died.
The book has benefited from a publicity blitz seldom seen in the publishing industry. Penguin Random House vowed extra-tight security ahead of the launch but copies appeared on shelves in Spain last week. Hastily translated extracts have fed tabloid headlines in Britain and abroad for days. Prince Harry sat down for prerecorded interviews with several TV channels aired over the past few days in which he further fleshed out his reasons for writing the tell-all book.
The prince has argued that he had to give his own version of his life and that a book was the best way to do this. Recently the couple also made a Netflix series on their lives.
“The ghostwriter has written a page turner and it’s a first-person piece so that is going to have currency," says Mr. Jobson.
The book is sparing of King Charles but paints a harsher picture of his wife the queen consort, Camilla, whom he accuses of feeding stories about him to the media. Prince Harry and his brother William asked his father not to marry Camilla, the prince said in an interview aired Sunday.
Prince William is portrayed in the book as hot headed. The book claims, among other things, that Harry was pushed to the floor by Prince William during an argument, killed 25 people during his tours of military duty in Afghanistan and experimented with cocaine as a teen. It also includes a passage detailing how the young prince lost his virginity in a field outside a pub to an older woman, and offers a first-person glimpse into the fraught negotiations around “Megxit," or the couple’s decision to leave the U.K.
“They had a knack for backstabbing, a talent for intrigue, and they were constantly setting our two groups of staff against each other," Prince Harry wrote of the royal advisers who served him and his brother.
The royal family has weathered a number of storms in the recent past. Last year, Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, became embroiled in protracted legal action over allegations that he sexually abused a woman in the early 2000s. The allegations, which were denied by Prince Andrew, were settled out of court. Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his military affiliations and patronages amid the case.
King Charles’s coronation in May is the next appointed moment for a family reunion. In an interview with British broadcaster ITV, Prince Harry declined to say whether he would attend. “The ball is in their court," he said.