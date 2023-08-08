“The Prime Minister took a 'maun vrat' to not speak in Parliament. So, we had to bring the no-confidence motion to break his silence. We have three questions for him - 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the PM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?" Gaurav Gogoi asked.