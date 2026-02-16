Priyank Kharge accuses RSS of ‘money laundering', BJP responds – 'spitting at the sky'

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders engaged in a spat on Monday over the former's remarks against the RSS, with both sides trading barbs over ideology and development issues.

The BJP leaders were reacting to Kharge's comments in Bengaluru on Sunday, in which he accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological fountainhead, of indulging in "money laundering" and questioned its source of income.

"It (RSS) has a network of more than 2,500 organisations… They take money from them. I am telling - that these people are into money laundering," Kharge alleged, while asking why the organisation remained unregistered and whether it was "above law or Constitution."

Hitting back, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said in a post on 'X': "Minister Priyank Kharge, first ensure that the registration of the Congress party - which is presided over by your father and is on the verge of losing its existence on the political map - is not cancelled. Only then worry about the registration of others."

Priyank Kharge is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been the President of the Indian National Congress since October 2022.

Targeting the minister over regional development, Vijayendra said the Kharge family had "contributed nothing except making 'Kalyana Karnataka' one of the most backward regions on India's map."

"After becoming a minister, what contribution has Priyank Kharge made to the development of Kalyana Karnataka," the Shikaripura MLA asked.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka also attacked the Congress leader Kharge, saying, “For four decades, enjoying power due to the blessings of the people of Kalyana Karnataka, while putting up a permanent 'come tomorrow' board when it comes to development, those who have betrayed the people of Kalyana Karnataka will not remain for long - the day of reckoning is not far.”

"Abusing the RSS is like spitting at the sky," Ashoka added.

Responding on Monday, Kharge defended his remarks and countered the BJP over Kalyana Karnataka.

"Kalyana Karnataka is a backward region. If you had understood that this regional imbalance has historical and geographical reasons, the BJP-led Central Government would not have refused to grant special status under Article 371J," he said.

"Why did the BJP lack the willpower to bring this backward region forward? Why did the KKRDB allocation decline during your government's tenure," he asked.

He also took a swipe at Vijayendra, saying, "Was not your father B S Yediyurappa a four-time Chief Minister? Why was Shivamogga not developed like Singapore?"

"The Anti-Communal Task Force was not formed to draw rangoli designs, but to curb communal conflicts and maintain peace and harmony," Kharge added.