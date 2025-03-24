Kunal Kamra Controversy: Priyanka Chaturvedi taunts CM over Sena ‘ransacking’ - ‘Must be proud of his...’

Kunal Kamra Controversy: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over a ransacking incident at a Mumbai auditorium by allegedly Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers over comedian Kunal Kamra’s remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“(Devendra) Fadnavis ji, the Home Minister must be proud of his alliance partner,” Chaturvedi wrote on X on March 24 after Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers allegedly vandalised a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra filmed his recent show, in which he mocked Eknath Shinde as a “traitor” (Gaddar), police said.

Fadnavis, the chief minister, also holds the Home Minister portfolio in the Mahayuti government of Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena (Shinde)-NCP.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde was formed in 2022 in Maharashtra, under the leadership Eknath Shinde who eventually became the chief minister. Shinde became the deputy chief minister under Fadnavis after Mahayuti registered a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

What did Kunal Kamra say? The Shiv Sena workers ransacked the hotel’s auditorium, demanding police action against Kamra. The incident occurred after a video of Kamra’s performance went viral on social media.

The video, in which Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from Shahrukh Khan-starrer Dil To Pagal Hai, was also shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who captioned it “Kunal Ka Kamal.”

Threats against Kamra Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske issued a warning to Kamra, threatening that party workers would chase him across the country. "You will be forced to flee India," Mhaske said in a video message

Police have yet to confirm if any FIR has been filed against Kamra following the vandalism.

Aaditya Thackeray Condemns

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray condemned the attack on the studio, calling it an act of cowardice.

In a post on X, Thackeray wrote, "Mindhe’s (read Shinde) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian Kunal Kamra put out a song on Eknath Shinde, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone."