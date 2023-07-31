comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 11:51:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 216.75 3.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 263.6 2.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 467.8 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,648.35 0.22%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'beauty' factor in her political career: Shiv Sena MP hits back at Maharashtra MLA
Back

Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'beauty' factor in her political career: Shiv Sena MP hits back at Maharashtra MLA

 1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Livemint

Priyanka Chaturvedi responded strongly to claims by Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who alleged Aaditya Thackeray sent her to Rajya Sabha due to her looks. Chaturvedi had earlier referred to Shinde group MLAs as 'traitors,' prompting Shirsat's retort.

Priyanka Chaturvedi responded strongly to claims by Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who alleged Aaditya Thackeray sent her to Rajya Sabha due to her looks. (Ishant)Premium
Priyanka Chaturvedi responded strongly to claims by Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who alleged Aaditya Thackeray sent her to Rajya Sabha due to her looks. (Ishant)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit back at Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Shirsat's claim that Aaditya Thackeray sent her to Rajya Sabha due to her beauty. Shirsat, who is a part of CM Eknath Shinde camp, attributed the statement to politician Chadrakant Khaire and stated Khaire had mentioned it about Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray.

This came after Chaturvedi referred to the Shinde group MLAs as 'traitors.' Shirsat retorted that she had no right to use the term as she herself joined Shiv Sena after leaving Congress.

"I don't need a traitor who sold his soul to tell me what I look like and why I am where I am," Priyanka Chaturvedi said

"Sanjay Shirsat is a perfect example of the widespread sickness in his views on politics and women, he definitely displays his own vulgar character through his comments," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Meanwhile, commenting on controversy, Aaditya Thackeray said there is no need to give attention people like Sanjay Shirsat, as reported by Hindustan Times.

In 2019, Priyanka Chaturvedi left the Congress, where she was a national spokesperson, and joined Shiv Sena due to the party's mishandling of an incident involving misbehaving party workers. She felt unappreciated and wrote a resignation letter expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress' stance.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout