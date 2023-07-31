Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'beauty' factor in her political career: Shiv Sena MP hits back at Maharashtra MLA1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Priyanka Chaturvedi responded strongly to claims by Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who alleged Aaditya Thackeray sent her to Rajya Sabha due to her looks. Chaturvedi had earlier referred to Shinde group MLAs as 'traitors,' prompting Shirsat's retort.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit back at Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Shirsat's claim that Aaditya Thackeray sent her to Rajya Sabha due to her beauty. Shirsat, who is a part of CM Eknath Shinde camp, attributed the statement to politician Chadrakant Khaire and stated Khaire had mentioned it about Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray.
Meanwhile, commenting on controversy, Aaditya Thackeray said there is no need to give attention people like Sanjay Shirsat, as reported by Hindustan Times.
In 2019, Priyanka Chaturvedi left the Congress, where she was a national spokesperson, and joined Shiv Sena due to the party's mishandling of an incident involving misbehaving party workers. She felt unappreciated and wrote a resignation letter expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress' stance.