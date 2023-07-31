Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit back at Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Shirsat's claim that Aaditya Thackeray sent her to Rajya Sabha due to her beauty. Shirsat, who is a part of CM Eknath Shinde camp, attributed the statement to politician Chadrakant Khaire and stated Khaire had mentioned it about Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray.
This came after Chaturvedi referred to the Shinde group MLAs as 'traitors.' Shirsat retorted that she had no right to use the term as she herself joined Shiv Sena after leaving Congress.
"I don't need a traitor who sold his soul to tell me what I look like and why I am where I am," Priyanka Chaturvedi said
"Sanjay Shirsat is a perfect example of the widespread sickness in his views on politics and women, he definitely displays his own vulgar character through his comments," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.
Meanwhile, commenting on controversy, Aaditya Thackeray said there is no need to give attention people like Sanjay Shirsat, as reported by Hindustan Times.
In 2019, Priyanka Chaturvedi left the Congress, where she was a national spokesperson, and joined Shiv Sena due to the party's mishandling of an incident involving misbehaving party workers. She felt unappreciated and wrote a resignation letter expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress' stance.
