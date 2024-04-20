Priyanka Gandhi's close aide Tajinder Singh Bittu resigns from Congress after 35 years
Tajinder Singh Bittu also stepped down as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge Himachal Pradesh.
Tajinder Singh Bittu, a close aide of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, resigned from primary membership of the grand-old party on Saturday. Bittu also stepped down as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge Himachal Pradesh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message