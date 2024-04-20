Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Priyanka Gandhi's close aide Tajinder Singh Bittu resigns from Congress after 35 years

Priyanka Gandhi's close aide Tajinder Singh Bittu resigns from Congress after 35 years

Akriti Anand

Tajinder Singh Bittu also stepped down as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge Himachal Pradesh.

Tajinder Singh Bittu (L); Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R).

Tajinder Singh Bittu, a close aide of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, resigned from primary membership of the grand-old party on Saturday. Bittu also stepped down as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge Himachal Pradesh.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu tendered his resgination to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. He wrote in the letter, “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and from my post AICC, secretary Co-Incharge of Himachal Pradesh, effective immediately."

In a Facebook post, Bittu shared his resignation letter and said, "With heavy heart , after 35 years , I resign from the Congress party."

Sources told News 18 that Bittu is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

