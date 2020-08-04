Home >Politics >News >Priyanka Gandhi hopes groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple becomes marker of national unity
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi hopes groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple becomes marker of national unity

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 12:51 PM IST PTI

In a statement ahead of the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said for ages Lord Ram's character had served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub continent

NEW DELHI : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a "marker" of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

In a statement ahead of the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple on Wednesday, she said for ages Lord Ram's character had served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub continent.

"Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian sub continent. For ages, Lord Ram's character has helped the Indian sub continent....

"Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody's welfare. That is why he is called 'Maryada Purshottam'," she said ahead of the grand celebrations planned in Ayodhya tomorrow.

"The groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been scheduled for August 5. Hope this event becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings," she also said in her message.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Ayodhya: Ram Ki Paidi illuminated ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Indian-Americans to celebrate Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony

2 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Lodhi Estate

2 min read . 30 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout