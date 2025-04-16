Priyanka Gandhi hugs Robert Vadra as she drops him at ED office for questioning: Watch video

Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi hugged her husband and businessman Robert Vadra outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi ahead of the second straight day for questioning in a 2008 Haryana land deal linked money laundering case.

After the couple shared a hug, Robert Vadra claimed that he would come out stronger despite being a target.

“We are the target for sure, but we are not the soft target; we are the hard target and will become harder...I will never call myself a soft target; whatever pressure is put on me, I will come stronger,” he said.

Moments before entering the ED office, Vadra told news agency ANI, “Hum kisi se darte nahi hai...”

He also claimed that Priyanka and he were “targeted” because they were relevant. “Whether Rahul Gandhi is stopped in the parliament or I am stopped outside.”

Vadra said he was “surprised” to see the second summons from the agency, as he has already appeared 15 times regarding the same case.

"I was questioned for 10 hours, and I gave 23,000 documents. I showed my statements from 2019 to the agency, and you are asking the same questions that I answered in 2019, and the people of the agency were also shocked. I can just say that the agencies are being misused," Vadra added.

He claimed that former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had already given him a clean chit in the case.

“When this investigation was done in Haryana, the administration found that there was nothing wrong. Khattar ji gave me a clean chit in the same case. I fail to understand why I am being questioned after 7 years again...”

He also dismissed any speculation on whether he might try to leave the country amid the questioning.

“I am not going to run away from the country. I will answer all the questions. I have no issues with using as many agencies as you want,” he told ANI.

After hours of grilling yesterday (April 15), Vadra left the ED office and said that he had answered all the questions presented to him.

“All the questions which I have answered before are being answered again. There is no issue. I have nothing to hide. Everything is answered; everything will be answered again,” he said.