From EC intervention in ED-CBI raids to release of Soren and Kejriwal - Priyanka Gandhi shares 5 demands of INDIA bloc
While addressing the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned five demands by INDIA alliance.
The INDIA bloc on Sunday released its five major demands ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The opposition parties urged the Election Commission to ensure level-playing field in the Lok Sabha polls and demanded the intervention of the elections regulating body in the forceful action taken by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department (IT) on opp.