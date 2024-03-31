The INDIA bloc on Sunday released its five major demands ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The opposition parties urged the Election Commission to ensure level-playing field in the Lok Sabha polls and demanded the intervention of the elections regulating body in the forceful action taken by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department (IT) on opp. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned five demands by INDIA alliance.

Highlighting Priyanka Gandhi forceful action against Congress by the IT department, Priyanka Gandhi urged the ECI to immediately stop the action by these agencies to forcefully scuttle the finances of opposition parties.

What are INDIA bloc's five demands ahead of Lok Sabha polls? “INDIA Alliance has 5 demands. The Election Commission should ensure equal opportunity in the Lok Sabha elections. Second, the ECI should stop the forceful action against the opposition taken by the ED, CBI and IT. Third, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal should be released immediately. Fourth, attempts to weaken the opposition financially should be stopped. Fifth, an SIT should be formed to investigate the funds raised by the BJP through electoral bonds," said Priyanka Gandhi while reading out the letter on Sunday.

The opposition alliance also demanded the formation of an SIT committee, monitored by the Supreme Court to probe the BJP's 'extortion' of funds through the electoral bonds scheme. The apex court in February declared the electoral bonds scheme 'unconstitutional', saying that the SBI scheme violated the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

Lord Ram's message is that ‘power is not permanent’ While addressing the rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi mentioned lord Ram in a direct attack to PM Modi. Underlining, the thing one can learn from lord Ram's life, Priyanka Gandhi said, “message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent... and arrogance gets shattered."

“When I was a kid, I used to come (here) with my grandmother Indira Ji and she used to narrate the Ramayana to me. Those in power today call themselves Ram Bhakts. When I was sitting here I thought that I should say something to them. I want to remind them of the 1,000-year-old tale and its message," said Priyanka Gandhi.

"When Lord Ram fought for truth, he did not have power, resources or even a chariot. Ravan had chariots, resources, army and gold but Lord Ram had truth, hope, belief, love, kindness, modesty, patience, courage and truth. I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent... and arrogance gets shattered," Priyanka Gandhi added.

