Priyanka Gandhi on Hathras horror: Family couldn't see daughter one last time

Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras. Following the meeting, the Congress leader said, "The family could not see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we will continue this fight."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was threatening the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim and asserted that such behaviour was not acceptable to the country. "The family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. They also want security," Priyanka told news agency ANI.

No force can silence family's voice: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was also present along with KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, during the meeting said, "No power in the world can suppress the family's voice."

After meeting the family members, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka have left Boolgarhi village.

योगी सरकार की तानाशाही ,तमाम बंदिशों और काफ़ी संघर्ष के बाद हाथरस के पीड़ित परिवार के साथ राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी। pic.twitter.com/jBL3z4g18Z — UP East Congress (@INCUPEast) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe into the death of the Dalit girl from Hathras's Boolgarhi village. The Chief Minister's Office said that Yogi Adityanath has given orders for CBI probe into the incident.

The orders for CBI probe came after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the family of the victim today.

Earlier, the UP government had ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Hathras case.

The state government also gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT.

The Hathras victim's brother had said earlier in the day that the family was not satisfied with the investigation.

The girl died earlier this week in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. All the four accused in the incident have been taken into custody.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via