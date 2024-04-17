Priyanka Gandhi says BJP will not gain more than 180 Lok Sabha seats if...: 'Are they astrologers?'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that if the country conducts fair elections without any tampering of EVMs, then the BJP will not secure more than 180 seats.
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Indian National Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and said that if the country conducts fair elections without any tampering of EVMs, then the Bhartiya Janata Party will not secure more than 180 seats.