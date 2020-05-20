Priyanka Gandhi says it's not time to do politics on migrants issue

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Uttar Pradesh government over the controversy over providing bus service to migrants, and said this was not the time to do politics as the priority should be to ensure help to the poor.

A war of words broke out between chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government and Congress party over the latter’s proposal to provide 1,000 buses to ferry migrants home. While Congress has accused the state government of playing politics over the issue, BJP’s state leadership has attacked the party for not providing accurate details.

“Migrants are not just citizens of India, they are those people who are the backbone of the country. They have built the buildings we live in, their blood and sweat runs this country. We are all duty bound towards them, me, you, governments and all political parties. So I think this is not a time to do politics," Vadra said in a brief ten minute live address on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

All political parties should keep aside political compulsions and should come together with a sense of optimism and service to help those who are affected, she said, adding "On these lines, the UP Congress is working for relief measures." she added

She said if the buses were allowed to ply, thousands of migrants would have reached home.

Vadra’s comments came a day after her secretary, Sandeep Singh and party’s state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu were booked by police in Lucknow for charges related to cheating and forging of documents. The state government has claimed that the party's list of 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers had registration numbers of autorickshaws, cars and trucks.

Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma in a press conference in Lucknow said 460 buses out of the 1,049 mentioned by Congress were fake. "There are no buses of the Congress party. These buses belong to the Rajasthan government. Doing politics in times of such an intense crisis was never ever done by a major political party."

"Can any political party use the buses of the Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation for its own? How can the resources of a state government be utilised by a political party? On what basis are these buses being run?" Sharma was quoted as saying in a report by Press Trust of India.

