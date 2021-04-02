Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today went into self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19. She has tested negative for COVID.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also announced the cancellation of her poll campaign in Assam on Friday, in Tamil Nadu on Saturday and in Kerala on Sunday.

हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

After exposure to coronavirus, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says she is self-isolating on doctor's advice.

Priyanka Gandhi has been campaigning for the Congress and party candidates in the states of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, though she has not campaigned in West Bengal.

"I have been exposed to the coronavirus. Although I have tested negative yesterday, the doctors have advised that I self isolate for a few days," she said in a video message.

"Unfortunately, I have to cancel the programme that were scheduled for me for the Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala, day after tomorrow," she also said.

"I would like to apologise to everybody for not being able to be there. I wish all the candidates that I was supposed to campaign for the very, very best in the election. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious," she said, while wishing for the party's victory in these elections.

In a separate Facebook post, Robert Vadra said he has tested positive after he came in contact with someone who was COVID positive.

"Hi friends, unfortunately, I came into contact with someone COVID +ve and have tested positive for COVID although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative," he said in his post.

"Fortunately the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully we will all be back to normal life soon," he also said.

Earlier, According to Congress party sources Priyanka Gandhi was to campaign in Kanyakumari parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the demise of Congress MP H Vasanth Kumar. The party has fielded V Vijayakumar to retain the constituency, sources added.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress is contesting on 25 assembly seats in alliance with the DMK. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Priyanka Gandhi is actively campaigning in poll-bound states like Assam, Kerala and will now campaign in Tamil Nadu. She has done two tours of Assam till now and her third visit is scheduled for April 2.

She will also address the rallies in West Bengal, added the party sources.

