Priyanka Gandhi to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Robert Vadra says….1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi may contest Lok Sabha elections; husband Robert Vadra believes she would be 'very good in Parliament'.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Robert Vadra sparked buzz on Sunday after asserting that his wife would be ‘very good in Parliament’. The remarks come mere weeks after reports quoting party sources suggested that Gandhi may be sent to the Rajya Sabha in the coming months. The Opposition bloc is currently working to stitch together an alliance that can take on the BJP in 2024.