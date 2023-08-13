Priyanka Gandhi to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Robert Vadra says….

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Robert Vadra sparked buzz on Sunday after asserting that his wife would be ‘very good in Parliament’. The remarks come mere weeks after reports quoting party sources suggested that Gandhi may be sent to the Rajya Sabha in the coming months. The Opposition bloc is currently working to stitch together an alliance that can take on the BJP in 2024.

"She should be in Lok Sabha for sure. She has all the qualifications for it. She would be very good in Parliament and she deserves to be there. I hope that the Congress party accepts and plans better for her," Vadra told PTI.

The businessman also lauded the newly formed INDIA alliance, insisting that it would give the BJP-led NDA a good fight.

“I feel INDIA is a very good title. We are going to make India great again. The BJP government has destroyed India. I am very hopeful. And I think and I hope the citizens of the country give this group a chance to make India better again, secular again, progressive again and... united again," he said.

Over the past few years, there have been repeated calls for Priyanka Gandhi to join the Upper House of Parliament. And speculative reports have broached the possibility of an entry from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or even Chhattisgarh.

Earlier in June, an ABP report quoting sources said that the Congress had decided not to field Priyanka Gandhi from any seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The decision was reportedly taken during a meeting that included Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders of the party. Rather than focusing on a single seat, the senior politician would instead campaign for the Congress across the country. Reportedly, efforts were also underway to send Gandhi to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh ahead of the polls.

