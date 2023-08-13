Priyanka Gandhi to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Robert Vadra says….

Earlier in June, an ABP report quoting sources said that the Congress had decided not to field Priyanka Gandhi from any seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The decision was reportedly taken during a meeting that included Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders of the party. Rather than focusing on a single seat, the senior politician would instead campaign for the Congress across the country. Reportedly, efforts were also underway to send Gandhi to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh ahead of the polls.

