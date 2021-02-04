Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of farmer who died during R-day tractor rally

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a strong critic of the new farm laws, will travel to Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district to meet the family of Navreet Singh who died in an accident during the Kisan tractor rally on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who has been advocating for rollback of the farm laws, is unlikely to accompany Priyanka due to the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president said: Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet the family of Navreet Singh at his residence in Rampur today.

The Congress Party has been continuously supporting the farmers' movement against the government's new agricultural laws and have demanded their repeal.

On Republic Day, farm unions were given permission to hold a tractor yatra but a group of farmers broke through police barricades and entered the ITO area clashed with police.

Navneet Singh died in the clash after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade. Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conducted three press conferences in the last 15 days and had put forth the demand of repealing the farm laws.

According to a leader familiar with the programme, other leaders from Uttar Pradesh will also accompany Gandhi on her visit. It is not yet clear whether she has sought and obtained the permission of the local administration.

Congress has been continuously maintaining its stand on Farm Laws against the government and demanding a repeal of the laws. Parliament was reconvened on Wednesday after protests on issues related to farmers by Opposition and multiple adjournments of both Houses. (ANI)

