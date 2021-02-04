OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of farmer who died during R-day tractor rally
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet the Hathras victim's family & extending the deepest condolences at village Boolgarhi in Hathras district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet the Hathras victim's family & extending the deepest condolences at village Boolgarhi in Hathras district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of farmer who died during R-day tractor rally

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 09:51 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will travel to Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district to meet the family of Navreet Singh. Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to accompany Priyanka due to the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a strong critic of the new farm laws, will travel to Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district to meet the family of Navreet Singh who died in an accident during the Kisan tractor rally on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who has been advocating for rollback of the farm laws, is unlikely to accompany Priyanka due to the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttar Pradesh Congress president said: Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet the family of Navreet Singh at his residence in Rampur today.

The Congress Party has been continuously supporting the farmers' movement against the government's new agricultural laws and have demanded their repeal.

On Republic Day, farm unions were given permission to hold a tractor yatra but a group of farmers broke through police barricades and entered the ITO area clashed with police.

Navneet Singh died in the clash after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade. Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conducted three press conferences in the last 15 days and had put forth the demand of repealing the farm laws.

According to a leader familiar with the programme, other leaders from Uttar Pradesh will also accompany Gandhi on her visit. It is not yet clear whether she has sought and obtained the permission of the local administration.

Congress has been continuously maintaining its stand on Farm Laws against the government and demanding a repeal of the laws. Parliament was reconvened on Wednesday after protests on issues related to farmers by Opposition and multiple adjournments of both Houses. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout