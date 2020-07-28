Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of covid-19
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of covid-19

1 min read . 10:54 AM IST PTI

  • B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in UP. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly,' the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post

NEW DELHI : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, she said.

"B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in UP. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly," the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post.

"The UP government is requested that keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances, a rethink should be done over the schedule of the examination," Priyanka Gandhi said.

