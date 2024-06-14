Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut from Wayanad?

Speculation surrounding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's possible entry into electoral politics surged before the Lok Sabha elections, but was dashed when she opted not to run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, NDTV reported citing sources on Thursday, that she may contest the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat if Rahul Gandhi steps down from the position.

Gandhi, who secured significant victories in the Lok Sabha elections from both the Raebareli and Wayanad constituencies, sparked further speculation about his sister's potential debut. Earlier on Tuesday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have faced a larger defeat, “by two-three lakh votes," if his sister had contested against him in Varanasi.

NDTV reported citing sources that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had urged the Gandhi siblings to decide on their electoral participation, expressing his preference for both to contest. He emphasized that their absence from these strongholds would convey a negative message to party workers, Congress allies, and the NDA.

According to the NDTV, Gandhi ultimately decided against contesting. According to sources close to her, this decision was influenced by the concern that her victory in the Lok Sabha elections would result in three Gandhis simultaneously serving in Parliament—her mother, brother, and herself. This, it was felt, would validate the BJP's accusation of dynastic politics within the Congress party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The possibility of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting in the bypolls from Wayanad hinges on Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the constituency, which secured him a victory after his loss in Amethi in 2019, in favour of Raebareli.

Mint could not independently verify the development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While he expressed his dilemma on Wednesday, stating that his final decision would satisfy constituents from both areas, sources told NDTV that he would likely opt for Raebareli due to Uttar Pradesh's significance in national politics.

Senior Congress figures, including Kishori Lal Sharma and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran, have indicated support for this move, urging Rahul Gandhi to retain Raebareli and hinting at his potential relinquishment of the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the report noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

