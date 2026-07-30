Priyanka Gandhi, Kalyan Banerjee's banter on Parliament premises puts Congress-TMC ties in spotlight | Watch

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee engaged in a conversation outside Makar Dwar on Thursday over the political ties between the two parties.

While Kalyan Banerjee was protesting outside Makar Dwar over the merger of TMC MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), Priyanka Vadra approached him and said, “You took them from Congress to TMC.”

Vadra was accompanied by independent MP Pappu Yadav, Congress MP Imran Masood among others as Lok Sabha remained adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus seeking a response from Union Home Amit Shah over recent police action on protesters in New Delhi.

To Priyanka comment, Kalyan Banerjee replied, "Mamata Banerjee was thrown out of Congress in 1997."

Wayanad MP Priyanka was quick to respond: “Rajiv Gandhi always promoted Mamata Banerjee”. Kalyan agreed to this.

Kalyan Banerjee, the TMC MP from Sreerampur, was last week suspended for the remaining part of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament for allegations of indecent behaviour and use of intemperate language against women MPs.

The Congress and TMC have witnessed a bonhomie of sorts recently.

Last month, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

The visible warmth between the Congress and the TMC at the national level, even as they remain rivals in West Bengal, came at a crucial time.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC lost the assembly election, the results of which were announced on 4 May. Congress won two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Bengal for the first time since Independence thus ending Mamata's 15-year tenure as chief minister.

Before the meeting with Gandhi's, signs of unrest surfaced in Parliament, with a group of around 20 TMC MPs reaching out to the BJP.

The revolt in Delhi came days after a similar rebellion in Bengal assembly, where 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs have backed expelled rebel Ritabrata Banerjee, who has become Leader of the Opposition over the official nominee.

Congress-TMC ties The Congress-TMC relationship has been complicated ever since Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress in 1998 and founded the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

For many years that followed, the Congress and the TMC fought for the same anti-Left voters. In between, Mamata also aligned with the BJP-led NDA while Congress remained firmly in the opposition. However, the Congress and the TMC joined forces in 2011. The alliance succeeded. The Left's 34-year rule came to an end and Mamata Banerjee became chief minister for the first time.

In Delhi, the two parties often found themselves on the same side of the political divide, particularly when opposition unity against the BJP became a priority. In Bengal, however, they remained fierce rivals.

Mamata Banerjee was thrown out of Congress in 1997.

The INDIA bloc, formed in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, brought Congress and the TMC into a single national camp. But disagreement over seat-sharing finally prompted Mamata Banerjee to contest on her own in Bengal.