Pro take: Bankruptcy cancels many things. Not nondisclosure deals
Despite completing the bankruptcy process, Rachel Uchitel isn’t free from an NDA that bars her from discussing her relationship with Tiger Woods
Nondisclosure agreements are built to last—even beyond the fresh start promised at the end of bankruptcy.
A bankruptcy court recently refused to free Rachel Uchitel from a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2009, purportedly with pro golfer Tiger Woods, even though she had completed the chapter 7 process. (Mr. Woods’s name is not mentioned in court papers.) Her debts were discharged, but her obligations under the NDA will continue to follow her, according to a ruling earlier this month.
No court had previously addressed the question of whether NDAs are part of what is washed away in the personal bankruptcy process, according to BG Law, the law firm that argued against Ms. Uchitel.
NDAs have become standard in many business and personal dealings despite a backlash in recent years against their use to buy the silence of victims of sexual abuse, workplace harassment or other wrongdoing. Ms. Uchitel’s NDA prohibits her from discussing Mr. Woods with anyone, according to people familiar with the matter.
In a New York Times article last year, Ms. Uchitel said she signed the NDA after media reports in 2009 that she had had an affair with Mr. Woods, who would later apologize for marital infidelity and eventually return to his golf career.
Lawyers working on Mr. Woods’s behalf began trying to enforce the NDA against her after she agreed in 2019 to participate in an HBO documentary on him, according to the New York Times. Michael Holtz, an entertainment litigator representing Mr. Woods, took steps to enforce the NDA against her in September 2020, court papers show. Ms. Uchitel nonetheless took part in the documentary, discussing her past relationship to Mr. Woods.
In July 2020, Ms. Uchitel filed for protection from creditors due to unrelated financial difficulties, said her lawyer Maureen Bass, and received a discharge of her debts in February 2021.
The following April, lawyers for Mr. Holtz petitioned to reopen her chapter 7 case, seeking the court’s blessing to pursue her in arbitration for allegedly breaching the NDA. That raised the question of whether her obligations not to disclose had survived the discharge and could still be enforced.
In court papers, Ms. Uchitel argued that forcing her into arbitration on a decade-old contract would thwart the fresh start at the heart of the bankruptcy process.
“Without resources to fend off an arbitration on another coast, it is unlikely that she will be in a position to do anything but ultimately default," her court papers said.
Mr. Holtz’s lawyer then narrowed his request, acknowledging that Ms. Uchitel’s discharge meant that she couldn’t be forced to pay financially for any previous violations of the NDA. The arbitration would seek only injunctive relief to bar Ms. Uchitel from further breaches of the NDA, his court filings said.
Judge James Garrity of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York agreed with Ms. Uchitel that any financial penalties that could be assessed against her under the NDA had been discharged. But the NDA itself can still be enforced through an injunction that prohibits her from further breaches, Judge Garrity said.
While the judge said he was sympathetic to Ms. Uchitel’s financial problems, they are no reason to prevent the arbitration from moving ahead, according to the decision, which said NDA obligations aren’t subject to discharge.
Ms. Uchitel could challenge the enforceability of the NDA on other grounds, such as by arguing that it infringes on her free-speech rights, Ms. Bass said, but she would have to do so in arbitration.
Bankruptcy offers a fresh start, but only to a point.