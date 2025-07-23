V-P race begins: Election Commission says election process has started, poll schedule soon

Election Commission of India said on July 23 that it has started the process of electing a new Vice President of India. The announcement comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on July 21, opening the contest for his successor.

"The MHA vide its Gazette Notification S.O. 3354 (E) dated July 22, 2025 has notified the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India," the poll panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Election Commission of India, under Article 324, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The Election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Election Rules, 1974.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure was till 2027.

Dhankhar's abrupt resignation followed a day of surprising developments in the Rajya Sabha for the government, as an opposition-sponsored notice for a motion to remove Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma was submitted to him and he mentioned it in the House.

Accordingly, the poll panel said it 'has already started the preparations relating to the Vice Presidential Elections, 2025.' The panel said the election schedule will follow soon.

The poll panel also said that it has already started major pre-announcement activities, including preparing the Electoral College, finalising returning and assistant returning officers, and preparing and disseminating background material on all previous Vice Presidential elections.

How is the Vice President Elected? According to Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice-President (Election) Rules, 1974, a formal election must be held within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation and before September 19, 2025.

The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament – elected and nominated – using a proportional representation system via single transferable vote. The MPs will cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.

The electoral college currently has 788 MPs- 588 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission will announce the date of polls. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) has a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Therefore, the probable names will likely be considered in the coming days.

Who will be the next Vice President? One of the past governors, a seasoned organisational leader, or one of the Union ministers might become the next Vice President.

Harivansh Narayan Singh, the Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha who is chairing the House in V-P’s absence, is among the frontrunners for the post. Some reports suggested that the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, or Delhi L-G VK Saxena, are also in the race, apart from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Dhankhar's resignation comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of electing its new national president, replacing JP Nadda. Some reports say the saffron party may get a new president after August 15.

Dhankhar's predecessor was M Venkaiah Naidu, a former Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) president who was in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet when the party tapped him for the key constitutional position in 2017.

What is the eligibility for a V-P? A person contesting for the post of Vice President has to be a citizen of India, at least 35 years old, qualified to be elected to the Rajya Sabha and a registered voter anywhere in India. The person must not hold any office of profit under the Union or state government, except positions like President, Governor, or Minister.

Dhankhar's three-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, but his voluble commentary, often on contentious issues, sometimes left the government less than amused.