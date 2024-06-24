Promising to work three times harder: PM on first day of 18th Lok Sabha session
Emphasizing the challenges of running a coalition government in his third term, Modi said while a majority is required to run a government, ‘consensus is very important’ to run the country.
New Delhi: The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session witnessed mixed reactions from both the treasury benches and the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as a historic moment for India's parliamentary democracy, with the newly elected MPs taking oath in the new Parliament building for the first time since Independence.