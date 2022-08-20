The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cited heinous crimes that took place in Bihar to carry forth their ‘Jungle Raj’ claim of the newly formed Mahagathbandhan, or grand alliance. Yadav's directives for his party members in the cabinet seems like a jibe at the ‘Jungle Raj’ accusation. Notably, Nitish Kumar had also successfully used the term during his election campaign, when the RJD was opposing them.