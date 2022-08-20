Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally RJD
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday officially issued a list of instruction that the RJD ministers in the cabinet are expected to follow. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally RJD.
Tejaswi Yadav took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister after Janata Dal (United)' s Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of the NDA alliance and joined hands with opposition parties to form the ‘Mahgathbandhan'. The ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising the RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left. The Left is supporting the government from outside.
On Saturday, 20 August, Yadav took to officially make six requests to his ministers in the cabinet. Yadav took to Facebook to announce the in-house order. During his requests he stressed upon transparency, and to promoting the exchange of books and pens instead of flowers and bouquets.
Here are the list of requests the Deputy CM of Bihar put forth
-Ministers made from the quota of Rashtriya Janata Dal have been directed not buy any new vehicle for themselves
-Rashtriya Janata Dal ministers have also been asked not allow workers, well-wishers, supporters or any other person older than them to touch their feet. The RJD ministers have been asked to promote the tradition of salutation, namaste and adaab with folded hands for courtesy and greetings
-The RJD leader further requested his ministers to promote honesty, transparency, promptness and prompt implementation in all departmental work under chief minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.
-He also encouraged the ministers to exchange pens or books instead of gifting bouquets.
-Yadav asked all ministers to promote all developmental work by the chief minister, the government, and their departments on social media so the “public can get positive information about your every initiative."
-He also requested the ministers to remain gentle and courteous with everyone and help poor and needy people on a priority basis irrespective of their caste and religion.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cited heinous crimes that took place in Bihar to carry forth their ‘Jungle Raj’ claim of the newly formed Mahagathbandhan, or grand alliance. Yadav's directives for his party members in the cabinet seems like a jibe at the ‘Jungle Raj’ accusation. Notably, Nitish Kumar had also successfully used the term during his election campaign, when the RJD was opposing them.
However, JD(U) president Lalan Singh dismissed the allegations and said that the BJP's allegations over the law and order situation were nothing but "vidhwa vilap" (widow's cry) after losing power in the state.
"If some stray incidents happen, it is no reflection on overall law and order situation. There is rule of law in Bihar under Nitish Kumar-led government and it will remain so. Nobody is going to hear their (BJP's) wail after losing power," he said.
The Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance , that has formed government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minsiter has a combined strength of 163 in the cabinet. It surged to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended his support to Nitish Kumar. Therefore, the new government is most likely to prove majority in the Bihar assembly on 24 August.
