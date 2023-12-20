West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday told media that she and AAP party supremo Arvind Kejriwal have proposed Mallikarjun Kharghe's name for the PM's face of the INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's name. Arvind Kejriwal supported my proposal," the West Bengal CM said in a statement.

Besides, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that Mallilkarjun Kharge has had a 55-year-long good political career. While the final call will be taken after discussion and dialogue, Chadha said Kharge is a social reformed as well as a political luminary.

On Tuesday, the INDIA bloc convened the 4th meeting in New Delhi to discuss strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mallikarjun Kharge's name was backed by several leaders as the prime ministerial face of the coalition, but the Congress chief said it was important to win first and the leadership issue could then be decided "democratically". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have to win first and think what to do to win. What is the point in discussing PM before having MPs? We will try to get a majority together," Malliakrjun Kharge said.

On the topic of seat sharing, TMC proposed that the arrangement should be finalised by December 31. While Congress said the finalisation of seats is done by the second week of January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting came against the backdrop of Congress suffering reverses in the recent assembly polls, where BJP won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

This was the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders, with the first one held in Patna, followed by meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting was held at the state-run Ashoka Hotel here. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, DMK's T R Baalu, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav and CPI's D Raja were among those present.

