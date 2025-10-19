Protesters Oppose Trump in ‘No Kings’ Events Across the US

Demonstrators across the US turned out for what organizers said would be more than 2,600 “No Kings” protests across the US to express their opposition to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Saturday’s mass protests followed similar “No Kings” protests on June 14, timed to offset the military parade Trump hosted the same day in Washington for the 250th anniversary of the US Army and his birthday. Organizers estimated that 4 million to 6 million people attended the June demonstrations.

“I have been really scared for our democracy, really scared for my immigrant neighbors, for people in my community who rely on health care access and SN benefits, people are losing their rights, my trans friends are afraid for their lives,” said Stephen Kenny, 26, a policy analyst from Bethesda, Maryland, who attended the protest in Washington, DC. “This felt like the least I should do.”

In Washington, the protest stage was next to the US Labor Department, whose facade is partly covered with a big banner displaying Trump’s face. One protester, Connor O’Donnell, 33, shared his concern that such banners are more common on authoritarian states.

“I’m a proud resident of DC, I don’t want to see the military weaponized against Democratic cities to squash dissent, and I am feeling energized and proud that we still have the ability to come here to protest,” O’Donnell said, as he held a sign portraying Trump dressed as the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “As I’m speaking to you, I’m looking at a banner of Trump’s face hanging on a federal building next to an American flag, and countries don’t necessarily realize that they’re slipping into authoritarianism until it actually happens.”

During Shutdown

The US government has been shut down for 18 days as Senate Democrats and Republicans remain dug in over extending health care subsidies, a roadblock to a spending bill that would reopen the government.

“I would hope that the senators from the GOP would wake up and stop kissing Trump’s ring and do what they’re supposed to do and manage the country,” said Michelle Farrell, 51, a federal contractor who came from the Maryland suburbs to Washington.

Trump, who is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, earlier dismissed the protests and said he isn’t a king. White House protocol chief Monica Crowley responded Saturday with a post on X showing an AI-generated video of Trump on a White House balcony dressed in full royal regalia and sporting a crown.

The protesters showed public opposition to Trump’s push to send National Guard troops to US cities, his immigration raids and his cuts to foreign aid and domestic programs favored by Democrats.

