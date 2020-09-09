Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that vicious rumours were being spread and if it could be proved that West Bengal government has said there will be no Durga Puja this year, she "will do sit-ups in front of people 100 times".

"A political party is spreading vicious rumours about Durga Puja, so far we haven't had any meeting on it. Prove that West Bengal govt has said there will be no Durga Puja, I will do sit-ups in front of people 100 times, the Chief Minister said while addressing the Observance of Police Day function through video conference.

"Some fake IT pages are spreading misinformation on Durga Puja. I am asking the police to find out these people who purposely spread fake news and make them hold their ears and do sit-ups. Only fake news is being spread to destroy communal harmony. Those who have never worshipped Kali and Durga or Hanuman are talking about puja," she added.

The existing COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

