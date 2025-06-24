Public Land Sales Blocked From Inclusion in Trump’s Tax Bill

A Senate proposal to sell millions of acres of public land to help pay for President Donald Trump’s massive package of tax cuts and spending has been blocked by the Senate’s rule keeper.

The parliamentarian ruled the proposal — which would have raised billions through the sale of as much as 3 million acres of federal land — is outside of the scope of the fast-track budget process Republicans are using to pass the legislation implementing a $4.2 trillion tax cut.

While it’s possible Republicans can try to re-write the proposal so it complies with Senate rules, the decision represents a victory for conservation and environmental groups who were vehemently opposed to the plan.

“Democrats will not stand idly by while Republicans attempt to circumvent the rules of reconciliation in order to sell off public lands to fund tax breaks for billionaires,” the Senate Budget Committee’s top Democrat, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, said in a statement.

The budget process, which is immune to a filibuster, can be used for legislation primarily aimed at revenue and spending, not for making other changes to public policy.

Other parts of the Senate bill that were ruled not to be in compliance with the fast-track procedure include language that would automatically approve permits needed to export liquefied natural gas to applicants who paid a fee, and new fees imposed on renewable energy projects on public land. A provision nullifying lengthy environmental reviews for offshore oil and gas projects was also thrown out.

Democrats are challenging more portions of the Senate’s bill including measures that would mandate oil and gas lease sales in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.

The Senate is expected to begin voting on the legislation as soon as this week.

With assistance from Erik Wasson.

