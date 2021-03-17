All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Puducherry, Dinesh Gundu Rao informed that the former Puducherry CM will not contest the 2021 assembly elections in the Union Territory.
The Congress-led government in the union territory fell before completing its five-year term under CM Narayansamy.
Narayanasamy had resigned on 22 February ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On 23 February, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.
This time, CM Narayansamy's constituency Nellithope has fallen into the kitty of DMK.
MOHF Shah Jahan will contest from Kamraj Nagar constituency, AV Subramanian from Karaikal (North), M Kandasamy from Embalam and R Kamalakannan from Tirunallar.