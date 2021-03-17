The Congress party has released a list of 14 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Puducherry.

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's name did not figure in the list of 14 candidates for the Puducherry polls.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Puducherry, Dinesh Gundu Rao informed that the former Puducherry CM will not contest the 2021 assembly elections in the Union Territory.

View Full Image Congress list for assembly polls in Puducherry.

The Congress-led government in the union territory fell before completing its five-year term under CM Narayansamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned on 22 February ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On 23 February, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

This time, CM Narayansamy's constituency Nellithope has fallen into the kitty of DMK.

MOHF Shah Jahan will contest from Kamraj Nagar constituency, AV Subramanian from Karaikal (North), M Kandasamy from Embalam and R Kamalakannan from Tirunallar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also released a list of nine candidates for the assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on 6 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via