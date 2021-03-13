The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday released a list of 13 constituencies the party will contest the upcoming Puducherry assembly elections and named 12 candidates.

The party announced nominees for seats including Urulayanpettai, Mudaliarpettai and Raj Bhavan and said in a statement that the candidate for Bagur will be named later.

DMK releases a list of 12 candidates for the Puducherry assembly elections pic.twitter.com/oXHUXnOAZu — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

On 26 February, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for assembly elections to be held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Polling for the 30-member Puducherry assembly will be held in one phase on 6 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.

Candidates for Tamil Nadu elections

A day ago, DMK released a list of 173 candidates who will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

It has been revealed that party president MK Stalin will try his luck once again from Kolathur constituency in the city while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

Stalin released the list of all 173 candidates for the elections, retaining most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam-- all former ministers, besides others.

The party chief said that Thanga Tamilselvan will contest against deputy Chief Minister CM O Panneerselvam while T Sampathkumar will stand against CM Palaniswami in Edappadi.

The DMK, out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via