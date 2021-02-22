OPEN APP
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote
Though Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the Assembly met for a special one-day session, he and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting.
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 11:55 AM IST PTI

  • Congress-led government in Puducherry loses the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

The Congress-led government in Puducherry on Monday lost the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against the opposition's 14 following resignation of ruling dispensation MLAs, including a DMK legislator.

Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated, even as it was said Narayanasamy was headed to the Raj Nivas, possibly to meet Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

