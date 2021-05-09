OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Puducherry CM Rangasamy tests positive for COVID; to be treated in Chennai

PUDUCHERRY : Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman of the Health Department here told P T I that Rangasamy underwent an examination at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here Sunday and tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman said that Rangasamy was stable and had preferred to get treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

He left for Chennai in the evening.

Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister on Friday.

