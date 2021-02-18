Puducherry LG Soundararajan orders assembly floor test on Monday by 5 pm

The Lt Governor has conveyed to Narayanasamy that the Assembly will meet on Monday and be confined to a "single agenda, namely whether the government of the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the House," it said. Voting shall take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings be videographed, it said. "The floor test in pursuance of the above directions shall be concluded by 5 pm on 22.02.2021 and the proceedings shall not be adjourned/delayed or suspended at any cost," it said.