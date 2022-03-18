A total of 10 ministers will sworn in as cabinet ministers of Punjab on Saturday. The newly-elected Punjab government's induction ceremony will be held tomorrow in Chandigarh.

AAP MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, and Dr Vijay Singla will take oath as ministers.

AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Harjot Singh Bains, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shankar (Zimpa) will also become ministers.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP dispensation will be held in the afternoon.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

