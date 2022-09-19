Punjab: AAP govt to take floor test on 22 Sept to prove majority

The Punjab AAP had earlier claimed that at least 10 of its members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an offer of ₹25 crore each in a bid to topple the state government. A police complaint had also been lodged on 14 September by the Punjab police after AAP MLAs complained of BJP's attempt to poach the Kejriwal-led party politicians.

