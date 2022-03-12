Punjab: AAP's Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today to form govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit today to stake a claim to form the government in the state
Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit today to stake a claim to form the government in the state. Mann was elected as the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting in Mohali on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit today to stake a claim to form the government in the state. Mann was elected as the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting in Mohali on Friday.
"A meeting of the legislature group was held today. We have formally elected Bhagwant Mann as our leader," Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora said here.
Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district. He will be the 17th chief minister of Punjab.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Names of several MLAs, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Budh Ram, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Jeevanjyot Kaur, and Dr Charanjit Singh, are doing the rounds for ministerial positions.
Cheema, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Legislative Assembly, was elected from the Dirba seat for the second time. Arora was re-elected from the Sunam seat. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former IPS officer; Jeevanjyot Kaur, a social activist; and Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, were elected for the first time.
Mann has invited AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his swearing-in ceremony. Mann and Kejriwal will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, and Sri Ram Tirath Mandir on Sunday. Mann and Kejriwal will also take part in a roadshow in Amritsar to celebrate the AAP's victory and thank voters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolved the 15th Vidhan Sabha after Congress party's Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation as the chief minister to Purohit.
The AAP romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including Channi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!