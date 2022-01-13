Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For the first time in the history of Indian politics, you can now call or WhatsApp to choose your chief ministerial candidate. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its latest campaign has opened an initiative where you can let them know who should be the CM candidate for the party in the upcoming state polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party will be asking the general public as to who should be the party's chief ministerial face in the Punjab Assembly polls even as he indicated that his own preference for the post was state unit president Bhagwant Mann. He ruled himself out in the race.

A mobile number was also launched where people can give their feedback by 5 pm till January 17 by recording their voice, sending SMS or WhatsApp.

A mobile number was also launched where people can give their feedback by 5 pm till January 17 by recording their voice, sending SMS or WhatsApp. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes at a time when five Indian states are going into the polls in 2022.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced Assembly elections in five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to be held in seven phases through early 2022.

Assembly elections will be held for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa.

The voting in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa assembly elections will be held in single phase on 14 February. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in two phases on 10 and 14 February. Assembly elections in Manipur will be held in two phases on 27 February and 3 March. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

