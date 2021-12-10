The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the second list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Earlier in November, AAP had announced a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming polls.

The second list enlists Raman Bahl who joined AAP after quitting Congress in November as the Gurdaspur candidate. Jagroop Singh Sekhwan has been given a ticket from Qadian. Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann has been given a ticket from Kharar.

Vibhuti Sharma will contest from Pathankot, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar (SC), Sherry Kalsi from Batala, Balbir Singh Pannu from Fatehpur Churian, Kunwar Vijay Pratap from Amritsar North, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, DCP Balkar Singh from Kartarpur (SC), Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi (SC), Lalit Mohan 'Ballu' Pathak from Nawan Shahr.

Others who featured in the list are Daljit Singh 'Bhola' Grewal from Ludhiana East, Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura from Payal (SC), Naresh Kataria from Zira, Jagdeep Singh 'Kaka' Brar from Sri Muktsar Sahib, Gurdit Singh Sekhon from Faridkot, Balkar Singh Sidhu from Rampura Phul, Neena Mittal from Rajpura, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajran from Sanour, Chetan Singh Jormajra from Samana, Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North.

In addition to this, Jiwan Singh Sangowal will stand in the elections from Gill (SC), Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Lambi, Gurlal Ghanour from Ghanaur, Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur (SC), Lal Chand Kataruchakk from Bhoa (SC) and Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala (SC).

In the first list, the party had given senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema a ticket from the Dirba seat, while Aman Arora from the Sunam assembly constituency.

It said that Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon seat and Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo.

Jai Kishan Roudi was given a ticket from the Garhshankar seat, Manjit Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Budhram from Budhlada, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala, and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan

Punjab is scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2022.

The AAP has been campaigning extensively in the state, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal announcing various schemes that will be implemented if they come to power.

Kejriwal on Tuesday promised the Scheduled Caste community that he will provide free education to their children, besides bearing their coaching fees for higher studies.

Prior to this, he had said that all women above 18 years of age in Punjab will be given ₹1,000 if the AAP wins the assembly polls.

In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117 member Punjab legislative assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.

With inputs from agencies.

