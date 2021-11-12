OPEN APP
Punjab assembly polls: Aam Aadmi Party announces first list of 10 candidates
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. 

AAP candidates list 
In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

